Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Alex Laferriere

With the 2025-26 NHL season starting in a month, Kings forward Alex Laferriere looks to build off of his career best season heading into his 3rd year.

It was Laferriere's sophomore season last year. During his rookie year, he had 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 81 games. This past season, Laferriere took a massive step forward in his second year, registering 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 77 games. Laferriere is one of the Kings youngest bright spots as he heads into his 3rd season. This past offseason, Laferriere also signed a three-year extension with the Kings, according to PuckPedia.

Laferriere's contract will carry a cap hit of $4.1 million for the next three years. Once his contract is done in 2028, he will become an RFA. Laferriere seems to be following a similar pattern to fellow Kings forward Quinton Byfield, as both are young superstars who are giving Kings fans promise for the future.

2025-26 Expectations & Stat Predictions

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Laferriere looks to continue where he left off at the end of last season. According to PuckPedia, Laferriere is set to be on the second line alongside Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala. Within that lineup, Fiala is set to be one of the top scorers on the Kings team, and having two younger players play alongside him can allow for both Byfield and Laferriere to gain confidence throughout the season.

Laferriere is also on the second power play line, which can provide even more opportunities to produce points. With Laferriere having 42 points and being 1 goal short of the 20-goal plateau,

I would expect him to reach 50 points this season, and I could even see him breaking 25 goals before the regular season ends. The style of play that Laferriere brings every night is something the Kings truly value. His ability to create momentum in all three zones is something the team can feed off of; he not only applies pressure with his forecheck but also brings a strong defensive presence. Laferriere's relentless play is not the only reason why the Kings value him so much; it is his ability to play both wing and centre, which provides depth and flexibility with the lineup.

Laferriere will be a crucial piece in the Kings' future core as they strive to remain in the playoff race, both now and in the future. Laferriere looks to contribute even more for the Kings, who are looking to make the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 5th consecutive year.