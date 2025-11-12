Los Angeles Kings Ranked The Highest All Season In THN's Latest Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Kings seem to be trending in the right direction, with two straight victories to kick off a six-game road trip.

Not only were those wins huge for the team’s record and place in the standings, but it was also against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had a hot start to the campaign, and the Atlantic Division leaders Montreal Canadiens.

In this week’s edition of The Hockey News’ power rankings by Jason Chen, the Kings were recognized for their recent performances and made a big jump compared to their previous ranking.

In this week’s ranking, Los Angeles has climbed their way into the top 10, taking seventh place. They stand between the Canadiens in eighth place and the Dallas Stars in sixth.

There were several question marks surrounding head coach Jim Hiller and his Kings in the early stages of this campaign. However, Los Angeles has been on a nice little run over the last 20 days or so.

“There was a little concern early in the season, but they’ve gone 7-2-2 since,” Chen wrote.

He also highlighted the team’s last two victories over Pittsburgh and Montreal. Against the Pens, the Kings soared in a third-period push, and solid goaltending from Darcy Kuemper along the way.

Report: Los Angeles Kings Not In Adrian Kempe’s Ballpark As Negotiations Are Back On

The Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe have reportedly resumed contract talks. However, it still seems that the two parties are on the same level just yet.

When they faced the Habs in the Bell Centre, it was a tidy performance with the help of an explosive middle frame. Joel Edmundson, Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala each scored a goal in the opening six minutes of the second period. They didn’t give the Canadiens a sniffing chance after that.

Kings Road Dominance Continues With Victory Over Canadiens

Kings dismantle Canadiens with lockdown defense and promising offense, continuing their road dominance.

Thanks to these results, the Kings jumped from 15th place to seventh in the matter of a week. This is the highest they’ve ever been ranked so far this season.

In the real NHL standings, Los Angeles controls the second spot in the Pacific Division with 20 points in 17 outings. With that, the team owns an 8-5-4 record and three points off from the division leaders, the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings will look to continue their road dominance in their next game against the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.