Revisiting The Kevin Fiala And Brock Faber Trade

After recording his 500th career point and the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, it seems like the perfect time to look back on how Kevin Fiala joined the Los Angeles Kings.

It was June 29, 2022, when former Kings GM Rob Blake acquired Fiala from the Minnesota Wild. In return, Los Angeles traded away defenseman Brock Faber and a 2022 first-round pick.

On the same day, he signed a contract extension with the Kings, inking a seven-year deal worth $7.875 million per season.

In his final season with the Wild, Fiala recorded a career-high 85 points, scoring 33 goals and 52 assists. Since then, the left winger hasn’t reached that point total, but has set a personal best in the goals department last season with 35 tallies.

Aside from the goals, Fiala has been relatively consistent since his move from Minnesota. In his first two seasons with Los Angeles, he put up 72 and 73 points, respectively. His ice time has gradually increased in his tenure with the Kings, too.

As for what went the other way to the Wild, Faber has become an excellent young defenseman in the NHL. He had a strong rookie campaign, finishing second in Calder Trophy voting behind Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.

In that first season - following two regular-season games and six playoff games the year before - Faber recorded eight goals and 47 points in 82 games. Last season, his production dropped off, and he put up 29 points, despite scoring a career-high 10 goals in 78 appearances.

Speaking of last season, his responsibility grew immensely for both club and country. He averaged 25:32 of ice time and was called to represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-off.

Now, in his third full season with the Wild, he has three goals and nine points in 16 games, seemingly on pace for what he was producing in his rookie campaign.

The other part of that trade was the first-round pick in 2022 going to Minnesota. In other words, left winger Liam Ohgren was selected with the 19th pick.

Ohgren, 21, has played 33 career NHL games, including five games this season for the Wild. Lately, he’s been with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, where he’s scored three goals and five points in nine games.

Overall, the Kings received an elite offensive mind who can be a threat on a nightly basis. And the Wild received a bright, young defenseman who should log plenty of ice time for years to come.

