Los Angeles Kings’ Renowned Identity Back On Full Display

For several years, the Los Angeles Kings were known for their ability to shut down their opposition and high-flying offenses.

That identity was established and created during the Kings' mini-dynasty in the 2010s when they won a Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

That culture of Kings hockey still lives as it is led by captain Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty, who have been teammates for nearly two decades.

The structure and defensive hockey that Los Angeles has been known for were in full effect against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

St. Louis was held to 18 shots on goal in that contest, their lowest shot total so far in this young season. Ultimately, keeping the Blues to the outside and giving them challenging zone entries through the neutral zone won the game for the Kings, their second victory of the campaign.

Strong Defensive Effort Powers the Kings over the Blues

Kuemper and Perry return, fueling a relentless Kings defense that stifled the Blues, securing a crucial victory.

The Kings were yet to show this side of their game until Tuesday night. Their team defense never stood out leading up to their win in St. Louis.

Instead, Los Angeles’ performances were highlighted by trips to the penalty box, especially early in the game. Due to the wave of penalties that the team would take in the first period, the Kings were held back from playing their own game.

In addition to an overload of penalties, other games would be ruined by defensive lapses or poor coverage. LA’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday was a prime example of that, as they were down 3-0 in the first period.

Sure, they took a point from that game as they forced overtime, but the entirety of the result could be different if they had started the game on time.

To open the season, slow starts were the name of the game for the Kings, but they’ll be looking to use their performance against the Blues as a step in the right direction.

On paper, the Kings are a very balanced roster with respectable depth in all areas of the ice. Their team defense would be an effective way to take advantage of the roster’s balance.

If that style of hockey can be established throughout the season, Los Angeles could be a tough team to beat.