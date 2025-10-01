Report: Kings' Adrian Kempe Contract Negotiation Update

As the Los Angeles Kings look to try and make a deep run into the playoffs after struggling over the past several seasons to even get out of the first round, the contract situation surrounding forward Adrian Kempe is on everyone's mind. Recently, an update was provided by insider Elliotte Friedman.

Kempe is the heart and soul of the Kings' forward core, and with the retirement of legendary forward Anze Kopitar coming after the 2025-26 season, the Kings will need to do everything in their power to keep him around. Guys like Quinton Byfield will also be key in terms of their core moving forward, but if they aren't able to keep Kempe around, it is a huge hole to fill.

With the recent monster extension that was signed by Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL with a $17 million annual cap hit, things will have changed around the NHL, with some of the superstars looking for new deals. Most eyes are on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, but the reality is that this also seriously impacts how the Kings and Kempe move forward.

Kempe, who is 29 years old, scored 35 goals and added 38 assists for 73 points through 81 games with the Kings last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 194 goals and added 207 assists for 401 points through 630 games, which comes out to a 0.64 points-per-game average.

He is also a proven playoff performer, having scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points through six games last season, and having recorded 29 points through 28 career playoff games.

He is a very important piece of the Kings' roster, and if the ask from him is over $10.5 million annually, it should be a no-brainer to sign him. Even if he is pushing closer to $12 million, it shouldn't be an issue to get that deal done. Losing Kempe means the Kings move away from being consistent contenders and fall back into having to retool or move into a full-blown rebuild.

There doesn't seem to be any concern from either side, and a deal will likely get done at some point, but the price will have gone up after the recent signings around the NHL.

Time will tell what a new deal looks like - but the Kings need to get something done.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.