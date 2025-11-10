Report: Los Angeles Kings Not In Adrian Kempe’s Ballpark As Negotiations Are Back On

Fans are beginning to worry about Adrian Kempe’s contract status. Now, over a month into the season and four months from when he was able to sign a contract extension, the Los Angeles Kings’ star remains a pending UFA.

For several weeks, there was an understanding that negotiations between the Kings and Kempe were on pause. However, reports say that contract extension talks for the Swede are back on.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, GM Ken Holland and the Kings “are back at the negotiating table” with Kempe, looking to close in on banging out a deal.

Throughout the start of this season, multiple reports have indicated that Kempe’s representation and the team weren’t close to agreeing on a contract. While that is still the case, there seems to be greater detail and a narrower margin for the difference.

Kempe And Kings Looking To ‘Bridge The Gap’ In Contract Negotiations

Adrian Kempe, who is one of the biggest names to be a UFA at the end of this season, is still without a contract extension.

Pagnotta reported that it is believed that Kempe will be looking for an eight-year extension at around $11 million to $12 million at average annual value.

If the 29-year-old were to earn that figure per year, he’d be in a category with Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander, and Colorado Avalanche’s Martin Necas.

Why Adrian Kempe Will Not Earn Less Than Martin Necas On His Next Contract

What is Adrian Kempe worth following the contract extension of Martin Necas? Looking at the facts, Kempe shouldn't be signing anything less than what Necas received.

Kempe is in the final year of his four-year, $5.5-million contract, and with these reports, he’ll be doubling the figures of his current contract, for term and dollar value.

However, despite the projections of what Kempe could earn on his next deal, Pagnotta said “the Kings are not yet in the total ballpark.”

Los Angeles has plenty of room to fit Kempe’s new deal in for next season’s books. According to puckpedia.com, the Kings will have a projected $33.725 million to spend when next season’s salary cap rises to $104 million.

With that space, they’ll also need to fit in new deals for RFAs Brandt Clarke and Samuel Helenius. In addition, Andrei Kuzmenko, Corey Perry, Jeff Malott, and Jacob Moverare are all pending UFAs.

Report: Kings’ Brandt Clarke Generating Trade Interest From Other Teams

While the Los Angeles Kings are looking to hang on to Brandt Clarke, he still remains a pending RFA and that has attracted some customers across the NHL.

Kempe leads the Kings in points (17) and assists (11), with six goals in 16 appearances this season. Additionally, he has three game-winning goals, two of which were in overtime.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.