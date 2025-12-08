Two Kings Prospects Named To Canada's World Junior Camp Roster

The 2026 World Junior Championship is quickly approaching and Team Canada looks to bounce back from an incredibly disappointing last two years where they failed to reach the semi-finals. Two Los Angeles Kings prospects will be joining Team Canada on their revenge tour.

On Monday, December 8th Team Canada announced their World Junior camp roster consisting of 27 of the best young guns in the hockey world.

The two Kings prospects that were named to the training camp roster are forward Liam Greentree and goaltender Carter George and both should be shoe-ins to join the squad in Minnesota later this month.

Team Canada's training camp will take place in Niagara Falls from December 12th-December 22nd before the final roster heads to Minnesota where they will hunt down their first gold medal since 2023. Except the final roster to be named by December 24th.

Both Greentree and George were expected to be named to the training camp roster after being projected to make the team last month.

Two Kings Prospects Earn A Spot On Canada’s World Junior Roster Projections

Los Angeles Kings prospects Liam Greentree and Carter George have been projected to make Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championships. With that, there's another youngster who could creep his way into the conversation.

2025-26 Production

Kings 2024 first round pick Liam Greentree has had a solid start to the season with Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. In 22 games, the 19-year-old has produced 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points. A bit of step back from his 119 point campaign in 24/25 and 90 point season in 23/24 still some respectable numbers, and the season is far from over. Although he isn't producing at the pace he has in his last two seasons in the OHL, the Spitfires captain is still one of the best players in junior hockey.

Carter George has played 22 games for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL this season, posting a record of 10-9-2. In said games, the Kings 2024 second round pick has a 3.12 GAA and a .899 SV%. Those numbers don't stand out by any means but the 19-year-old is virtually a lock to make Team Canada.

Team Canada Experience

Although he doesn't have any World Junior experience, Liam Greentree has suited up for Team Canada. In 2023-24, Greentree was named to Canada's roster for the U18 World Championship. Greentree and the Canadians lost to Sweden in the Semis. Despite the disappointing result, the Kings top prospect produced fairly well, scoring two goals to go with two assists for four points in seven games.

Los Angeles Kings First-Rounder Rises In Prospect Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Kings' 2024 first-round pick, Liam Greentree and his Windsor Spitfires have climbed the latest edition of The Hockey News' power rankings.

Unlike his future Kings teammate, Carter George has key World Juniors experience as he was one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Canadian team at last year's tournament. In four games, George went 2-2 with a 1.76 GAA and a .936 SV%. He does have prior Team Canada experience as well. The 19-year-old netminder was teammates with Greentree in 2023-24 at the U18 Championship. George suited up for six games there, going 6-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV%.

Expect Greentree to use his 6'3" frame in Canada's bottom six, while adding some secondary scoring on a loaded forward core. George is likely to be Canada's starter as he has proven in the past that he is a gamer on the big international stage.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.