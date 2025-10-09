Fit for a Crown: The LA Kings' Best Bets for the NHL Awards

Every year, the National Hockey League recognizes its best with a collection of prestigious wards. From the Hart Trophy to the Lady Byng, each trophy represents excellence in its own way, and every player dreams of someday winning one. Let's take a look at which members of the Los Angeles Kings have a a realistic shot at taking home some hardware at seasons end.

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy: Adrian Kempe

Kings forward Adrian Kempe has become one of the NHL's most dangerous goal scorers over the past few seasons. After not scoring more than 16 goals in any of the first five seasons of his career, Kempe has scored 28 or more goals in each of the last four years. In those four years, the 29-year-old scored 35, 41, 28, and 35 goals respectively, which equals an average of 34.75 goals per season.

It is well known that the Kings sniper is in the midst of what is the most important season of his career. Kempe is in the final year of his current contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. I expect an enormous season from the winger, and scoring 50 goals is not completely out of the question for the Swede. He is currently on Anze Kopitar's wing, who is an elite playmaker.

Last season, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl led the NHL in goals with 52. Kempe would likely need to score around that many for a realistic chance to win the Rocket.

Vezina Trophy: Darcy Kuemper

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper is coming off of a terrific 2024-25 season, where he put up career best numbers. Last season, Kuemper appeared in 50 games, going 31-11-7 with five shutouts in those games. At the end of the year, the 35-year-old posted a 2.02 GAA, .922 SV%, and a GSAx of 22.5.

Kuemper's elite play last season rewarded him with a third-place finish in Vezina trophy voting. If it weren't for Connor Hellebuyck's historic performance, the veteran netminder would have had a truly compelling case to take home his first Vezina trophy.

With the Kings defensive play style and very solid blueline, it's not a stretch to say that Darcy Kuemper can once again be a contender to be named the league's best goalie as long as he carries his play from last year over to this year.

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Anze Kopitar

Longtime Kings captain Anze Kopitar is in the final season of his illustrious 20-year NHL career. In those 20 years, Kopitar has proved that he is one of the best two-way forwards in the history of the National Hockey League. The 38-year-old has won the Selke award twice in his career, in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

'Kopi' will be a man on a mission in 2025-26 to ensure he ends his playing days on a high note, and that comes with his third Selke trophy. With the unfortunate and devastating injury to Aleksander Barkov, the title for the league's best defensive forward is up for grabs.

Anze Kopitar is one of the safer bets to contend for the award. He is a near guarantee to put up 60+ points while having a positive +/- and a face-off win percentage of at least 55%. It would be a terrific way for the future first ballot hall-of-famer to end his professional hockey career.

