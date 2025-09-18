Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Trevor Moore

Trevor Moore looks to stay a consistent point scorer for the LA Kings as they head into the 2025-26 season.

Last season, Moore continued his consistent play, registering 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points in 71 games. The season before he hit a career high 31 goals, 26 assists for 57 points, Moore has seemingly found his game and is able to produce points for the Kings in the depth role that he has. The 30-year-old still has 3 years left on his contract, which, with the way he has been playing, is a very good thing for the Kings.

According to PuckPedia, Moore is listed on the 3rd line right wing, playing alongside him are Phillip Danault and Warren Foegele, both consistent players who are good defensively and provide the Kings with good depth scoring. With Moore on the 3rd line, his defensive game can be paired alongside some of the Kings' best defensive forwards. Moores' defensive skills open up his game as his two-way play and quick transitioning capabilities allow him to contribute depth scoring and allow his team to build off of his high energy. It is also listed on PuckPedia that Moore is on the second line power play, where he registered 3 points on it last season. Moore is also on the second penalty kill line alongside Foegele. So, the entire third line for the Kings is on both penalty kills, showing that Moore, Danault, and Foegele are a great defensive line.

2025-2026 Expectations

With Moore having 40 points last season, it was one of his better ones as a King. Since joining the Kings in the 2019-2020 season, 40 points is his 3rd best season as a King. As a result, his expectations for points this season may not be as high as some fans think. However, he compensates for the slight decline in points with his strong defensive play. I do not expect Moore to have really any sort of regression instead I think he gets around 40 points in the upcoming season. Moore played only 71 games this past year, missing 11, which means he may have had the opportunity to reach 45 points instead of 40. While I do think Moore will have a more defensive mindset with his linemates as well as being a penalty killer, I would predict that Moore gets around 45 points this season, assuming he is healthy for the majority of the season. Kings fans will not have to worry about Moore this season, as his defensive game will be his key asset as the Kings look to get back into the postseason.