Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Phillip Danault

Phillip Danault looks to stay a consistent 40-point scorer heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Since joining the LA Kings in the 2021-22 season, Danault has been consistently a 40-50 point scorer. This past season was no different, as he played 80 games, registering 8 goals and 35 assists for 43 points, the lowest in his career with the Kings. While Danault had his lowest career point total this past season, he had a career best plus minus, which was +20, showing that when he is on the ice, he can help his team produce goals, whether he contributes on the score sheet or not. It is also important to note that Danault is a defensive forward, as PuckPedia indicates he is on the first penalty kill, allowing his defensive abilities to be utilized when the Kings need them most. He is also listed on the second power play, providing his offensive capabilities there as well. Lastly, he is also listed as the 3rd line centre alongside Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore, so he is filling the role of a depth centre for the Kings while also providing depth on the man advantage.

2025-2026 Expectations

While Danault is not expected to have any career highs next season, his defensive game remains strong, as last season he was 17th in voting for the Frank J Selke trophy, which is the award given to the best defensive forward. The Kings top 3 centres on the depth chart all found themselves on the voting list for the Selke, Quinton Byfield was 37th, and Anze Kopitar was 8th. The Kings value their defensive forwards, and Danault fits that playstyle perfectly. While his defensive contributions enable the other Kings players to score, Danault continues to contribute to the Kings offence, ranking 3rd in assists behind only Kempe and Kopitar.

I believe Danault will have a similar season to last year. He'll likely reach around the 50-55 point mark, with his stats mostly consisting of assists. I think he could hit 40 assists next season. I believe Danault could also reach at least 10 goals. Over the last three seasons as a King, he has consistently scored more than 15 goals per season. So my final prediction is that Danault will have around 10 goals and 40 assists for 50 points this next season. Although he likely won't lead his team in Points, he will still be a formidable opponent for any team he faces.