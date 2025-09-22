Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Alex Turcotte

Alex Turcotte is coming off his first full year with the Kings and is looking to take another step forward heading into the 2025-26 season.

Alex Turcotte has been a member of the Kings since the 2021-2022 season, but last season was when he played the most games and showed why he deserves a roster spot. Last season, Turcotte registered 9 goals, 16 assists for 25 points in 68 games. Turcotte's style of play is similar to that of fellow Kings teammate Trevor Moore, as they both demonstrate good two-way play and can create energy for their teammates to feed off of. Turcotte has a solid offensive and defensive game. Offensively, Turrcotte's net front presence is a crucial aspect of his game. Although he may not be the biggest player, he still manages to battle his way to create a screen for the opposing team's goalie. Turcott's two-way game is one of his best defensive aspects, as he reads the play well and can intercept passes or block shots, helping his team face fewer shots.

Turcotte is still only 24 years old, so his game is developing. However, throughout his time with the Kings, his shot has improved immensely, which was once considered a weakness. Now, it has allowed him to be both a playmaking and a shooting threat. While there are aspects of his game that still need to be developed, Turcotte has taken massive steps and is a much better player than he was a couple of years ago.

2025-2026 Expectations

While Turcotte last season showed that he can play in the NHL full-time, I wouldn't expect him to have a breakout year. I think he will have a better season than last year, but not one with a significantly higher point total. According to PuckPedia, Turcotte is on the 4th line alongside Jeff Malott and Joel Armia. Turcotte is not listed on any special teams for the Kings. At the same time, that could change at the beginning of the season. He won't be listed, but his linemate, Armia, is on the first penalty kill, indicating the Kings will put players they think are best on each special team, regardless of their lineup position.

So for the 2025-26 season, I believe that Turcotte will register 30-35 points this next season, which would be 10 more than last season. While it's a small prediction, this number could be bigger if Turcotte gets moved up in the lineup or gets put on a power-play line.