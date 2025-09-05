Kings 2025-26 Player Preview: Quinton Byfield

The Los Angeles Kings want to make a deep run next season and finally get past the first round of the playoffs. One player could be the key to that happening.

Quinton Byfield is coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign with the Kings, and in this article, we take a look at his expectations coming into the new season, his play last season, and a stat prediction as fans prepare for a potential deep playoff run.

2024-25 Season Review

Byfield, who is 23 years old, scored 23 goals and added 31 assists for 54 points through 81 games last season. When the playoffs came around, he scored three goals and added one assist for four points through six games.

He played really well, and fans are hoping he can continue to elevate. He was one point back from his career-high in points, which was 55 in the 2023-24 season, but notched a career-high in goals with 23.

When Byfield signed his extension, he was viewed as an elite two-way forward, something he tried to maintain last season, and was able to do.

Byfield received one fifth-place vote for the Frank J. Selke award, which is given to the best defensive forward in the NHL, and while that doesn't seem like a lot, it proves that his defensive mindset was seen by award voters.

2025-26 Expectations & Stat Predictions

Byfield will be leaned on by the Kings to provide offensive production while being a strong, defensive-minded player. If he can continue to elevate, he could push for the point lead next season and could blow his past career highs out of the water.

Realistically, he likely has a solid year, but with Adrian Kempe likely leading the team in points next season, Byfield would have a massive hill to climb.

Stat prediction: 28 goals and 43 assists for 71 points through 82 games.

PuckPedia projects Byfield to be the second-line centre for the Kings next season alongside Kevin Fail and Alex Laferriere, which seems reasonable. With Anze Kopitar entering what could be his final season of professional hockey, Byfield will look to prove himself as the future first-line centre for the Kings as they move toward being full-time contenders again under new management.

Byfield could get a look on the first power play unit, but in all likelihood, he starts the season on the second unit. There is a possibility he gets a look on the penalty kill, especially with how strong he is defensively, and it's good that he has those strengths that the Kings can use to their advantage.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.