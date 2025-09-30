Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Akil Thomas

25-year-old forward Akil Thomas is entering what is likely a make or break year when it comes to his time as a Los Angeles King. Thomas is entering the final year of a two-year deal that pays him $775K this season. At the end of the season he will be an unrestricted free agent, so making the roster this fall is a must if he hopes to remain a King.

Selected with the 51st overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas has yet to become a staple in LA's lineup. He has appeared in parts of both the 2023-24 season, as well as the 2024-25 season. Akil has played in 37 total NHL games scoring four goals and three assists for seven points in those games.

2024-2025 Season

In this 2024-25 NHL season, Akil Thomas played a career high 25 games. In those 25 appearances, the young forward scored just one goal to go with two assists for three total points. Thomas' lone goal actually came in his first game of the season, scoring against the Sharks way back on October 29th, 2024. A very disappointing stretch of games production wise for Thomas, especially if you look at what he did in his small sample size from the previous year. In 2023-24 the Canadian appeared in just seven games, but in those seven games he racked up three goals and one assist for four points.

One positive way of looking at it would be that Thomas only averaged 9:55 of time on ice over the course of the campaign. That is a good amount of ice time for a player to show management what he can bring but for a younger player like Akil, maybe he would benefit from an increased role.

2025-26 Expectations and Stat Predictions

Just like his fellow teammate Samuel Helenius, Thomas is currently battling for a roster spot out of camp. PuckPedia currently has the Toronto, Ontario native listed as the first extra forward in the press box.

I would like to Thomas get more of an opportunity this season, but he also has to earn that right. So far this preseason, he has appeared in three games, failing to register a point. In said games, the forward has also received 14:36 of TOI per game.

With the Kings forward depth, I can't see Thomas having a role bigger than rotating in and out of the lineup with a fourth line role. I believe he will make the team this fall and appear in around 35-40 games this season. I do envision his production improving as well. If he were to play the whole season, I see him ending up with six goals and 11 assists which would give him a career high of 17 points. However, expect Thomas to be in and out of the lineup, which would likely lead to him having a stat line of four goals and five assists for nine points.

Big year incoming for the Niagara Ice Dogs legend, here's hoping he can reach his potential and help Los Angeles get over the hump this spring.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.