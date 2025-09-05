Kings 2025-26 Player Previews: Anze Kopitar

Los Angeles Kings captain and all-time great, Anze Kopitar is set to lace up his skates on opening night for the 20th time in his illustrious NHL career. Although it seems like he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, the 38-year-old forward has hinted at a potential retirement in 2026. In an interview with Sport Central LA's Jaime Maggie, Kopitar said "I'd be lying if I said I haven't thought about it" in regards to retiring. He also went on to say "even if this is my last year, I'll give it my very best and lead it all out there."

So with that said, let's continue on with our player preview for Anze Kopitar's 2025-26 NHL season.

2024-25 Season

Last season, 'Kopi' played in 81 of 82 games, recording 21 goals and 46 assists for 67 points. This was the 16th time that he has registered 60 or more points in a seasons, as well the 14th time he's scored 20+. Kopitar put up those productive numbers while averaging a career low 18:57 TOI (Time On Ice). The veteran centre only recorded 98 shots on goal. The lowest since the 2012-13 48 game season where he also recorded 98 shots.

Kopitar only registered four penalty minutes last season and the NHL rewarded him for his discipline with the Lady Byng Trophy. This is his third time (2016, 2023, 2025) receiving the award.

The two-time Frank J. Selke Award winner (2016, 2018) finished eighth in voting last season, picking up two first place votes. His face-off winning percentage of 57.2% is likely the reason he received votes for the award.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kings faced off against the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth straight year. Even though the Oilers got the best of the Kings once again, the L.A. captain was terrific. Kopitar scored two goals along with seven assist for nine points in his six postseason games.

2025-26 Expectations & Stat Predictions

PuckPedia has Kopitar playing first line centre with Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko on his wings. However, I wouldn't be entirely shocked if he lost first line centre duties to Quinton Byfield, I wouldn't be shocked if he manned line one all year either.

With Kempe and Kuzmenko on his line, expect the playmaking centre to capitalize off of two players who have proven they know how to put the puck in the net. 'Kopi' will also play centre on the Kings top power player unit all season.

I'm anticipating Anze Kopitar to basically replicate his 2024-25 campaign. Playing with two snipers, he will get his chances to pass the puck, but it will also give him opportunities to find twine. I will say he scores 23 goals and has 49 assists to go with it for 72 points. I also expect him to finish in the top 10 of Selke voting once again, which isn't exactly a boiling hot take.

It's unfortunate that his home country of Slovenia does not have enough talent to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics. If any NHL veteran deserves a chance to compete in the games, Kopitar might just be number one on that list.

End of an Era?

If this ends up being Anze Kopitar's final season in the NHL, it would mark the. end of one of, if not the greatest career in Los Angeles Kings franchise history. Drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 draft, Kopitar has played in 1,454 games while scoring 440 goals and 838 assists for 1,278 points, and let's not forget about the two Stanley Cup's (2012, 2014) that he lead the Kings to.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.