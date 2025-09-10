Kirill Kaprizov Rejects Record-Breaking Offer, Should LA Kings Consider Targeting Him?

The Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are hoping to make a deep playoff run next season, and recently, the only thing that has been surrounding their team is the speculation of a potential contract extension for the young superstar.

Recently, it was reported that Kaprizov rejected a monster extension offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NHL, since it was an eight-year deal worth $16 million annually.

If, for whatever reason, the two sides can't come to an agreement, should the Los Angeles Kings have a look, whether that be next summer in free agency or via trade next season?

Do The Kings Make Sense for Kaprizov?

The Kings are hoping to remain in contention for the next little while, and they would like to finally make a deep run and get past the first round of the playoffs after being eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers for the past four seasons.

With that in mind, adding a superstar like Kaprizov could be exactly what takes them to another level. Under new management with Ken Holland at the realm makes things interesting heading into the 2025-26 season, but if he and the rest of the Kings' front office is somehow able to retain forward Adrian Kempe while having enough money left over to make a splash, they make sense as a fit.

Kaprizov immediately steps into a first-line role with the Kings, and he takes their offensive firepower from strong to elite right away. He could be the missing piece that takes the Kings from pretender to serious contender, consider how solid his play is at both ends of the ice.

The Kings have just under $34 million in projected cap space, according to PuckPedia, heading into the 2026-27 season, and if they can keep Kempe's next contract under an average annual value of $10 million, they would have around $24 million to spend and could make a serious offer to Kaprizov, which he could consider.

The Kings have a solid future ahead of them, and their depth could be something that entices Kaprizov to consider joining them. They are also an attractive destination, being in California, but nobody knows what factors are most important to Kaprizov right now.

There is no speculation officially connecting Kaprizov to the Kings right now, but if the Kings come up short next season again and have an underwhelming campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to see them try and spend big to improve their roster in a way that immediately turns them into championship favourites.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.