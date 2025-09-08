LA Kings Reportedly Have Interest in Former Oilers Fan Favourite

The Los Angeles Kings are heading into the 2025-26 season hoping to improve on their previous campaign and finally get past the first round. One player who might be earning a professional tryout (PTO) deal somewhere in the NHL is Klim Kostin, who supposedly has had conversations with the Kings at this point.

In a recent interview, Kostin confirmed his interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers again, considering how well he fit with them in his previous stint, but confirmed the Kings have reached out to him. The way he worded it made it sound like they had made an offer, but that's not confirmed just yet.

Kostin, who is 26 years old, played 35 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, scoring one goal and adding six assists for seven points. Throughout his career, he has played 190 games, scoring 25 goals and adding 28 assists for 53 points.

He hasn't been able to find a full-time home and has bounced around the NHL for several seasons, but his next destination could be somewhere he tries to stay and make a home for himself, and it seems as though the Kings are going to be a serious consideration for him.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.