Veteran Kings Defender Expects Spot on 2026 Canadian Olympic Team

As NHL players prepare to return to the Winter Olympics, one veteran Los Angeles Kings defender expects to be representing his home country of Canada when they come around.

Drew Doughty, who has represented Canada previously, believes playing in the games for a third time would be a fantastic accomplishment.

"I expect to be on the team," Doughty said last month. "I know it's going to be hard for me to make it, but personally, I expect to be on that team. I do think making the best team in the world at 36 years old is quite an accomplishment. That would be amazing. I've honestly been thinking about this way too much, and it's still so far away."

Kings Listed as Potential Trade Destination for Strong Flames Defender

Doughty continued: "The focus is way different now, now it upsets me, my last few years, we went through a rebuild, things kind of went downhill in my prime and I feel like people don't see how good I actually still play out there and I want to show everybody."

Doughty did attend the orientation camp in Calgary, but others didn't attend who are on Canada's radar heading toward the Olympics, and while he could be a frontrunner to earn a spot on the team and represent his country again, he will have to beat out some talented defenders.

He has bounced back well after dealing with a major ankle injury last season, but he still has a lot to prove.

Doughty Might Have Trouble Making Team

Players like Evan Bouchard and Noah Dobson are hoping to shock everyone and earn the right to represent Canada as well, and that's not even mentioning players like Aaron Ekblad, Thomas Harley, Mackenzie Weegar, and Brandon Montour, who will also be hoping to steal a spot on the roster.

Doughty may have an edge in experience on some of the other defenders that remain on Canada's radar, which could give him an advantage, but he still has to prove he has what it takes to perform against the best in the world.

A strong start to the 2025-26 season is exactly what Doughty needs to have a shot at earning a spot. As of right now, his spot isn't guaranteed, and he shouldn't expect to hear his name on the roster if he doesn't prove that he is one of their best options.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.