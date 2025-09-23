(9-23-25) Wild Vs. Stars: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) is back in action tonight for another preseason game. The Wild are on the road tonight against the Dallas Stars (1-0-0) for a 7:00 p.m. game.

Minnesota will be bringing most of its game group from the first preseason game. Liam Ohgren, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen and Bradley Marek will be the new forwards that will play tonight.

Ben Gleason, Jack Peart and Will Zmolek are the new defensemen that will join the team in Dallas. Cal Petersen is set to start and play the whole game tonight. It will be his first game with the Wild.

Dallas is bringing a heavy lineup tonight. Jake Oettinger will play but could split time with Ben Kraws.

Guys like Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist and Ilya Lyubushkin are all playing tonight for the Stars.

Here is a guess on the Wild's projected lines. The Stars are accurate.

Wild Projected Lines

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason

Liam Ohgren - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Riley Heidt - Rasmus Kumpulainen - Bradley Marek

Defense:

Jack Johnson - David Jiricek

Carson Lambos - Ben Gleason

Matt Kierstad - Jack Peart

Starting Goaltender: Cal Petersen

Scratched: Mark Liwiski, Riley Mercer, Will Zmolek

Stars Projected Lines

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

Adam Erne - Harrison Scott - Kole Lind

Justin Ertel - Artem Shlaine - Cross Hanas

Defense:

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist

Trey Taylor - Ilya Lyubushkin

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None