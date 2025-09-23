(9-23-25) Wild Vs. Stars: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) is back in action tonight for another preseason game. The Wild are on the road tonight against the Dallas Stars (1-0-0) for a 7:00 p.m. game.
Minnesota will be bringing most of its game group from the first preseason game. Liam Ohgren, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen and Bradley Marek will be the new forwards that will play tonight.
Ben Gleason, Jack Peart and Will Zmolek are the new defensemen that will join the team in Dallas. Cal Petersen is set to start and play the whole game tonight. It will be his first game with the Wild.
Dallas is bringing a heavy lineup tonight. Jake Oettinger will play but could split time with Ben Kraws.
Guys like Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist and Ilya Lyubushkin are all playing tonight for the Stars.
Here is a guess on the Wild's projected lines. The Stars are accurate.
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason
Liam Ohgren - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Riley Heidt - Rasmus Kumpulainen - Bradley Marek
Defense:
Jack Johnson - David Jiricek
Carson Lambos - Ben Gleason
Matt Kierstad - Jack Peart
Starting Goaltender: Cal Petersen
Scratched: Mark Liwiski, Riley Mercer, Will Zmolek
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
Adam Erne - Harrison Scott - Kole Lind
Justin Ertel - Artem Shlaine - Cross Hanas
Defense:
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist
Trey Taylor - Ilya Lyubushkin
Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None