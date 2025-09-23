    • Powered by Roundtable

    (9-23-25) Wild Vs. Stars: Game Preview

    Dylan Loucks
    Sep 23, 2025, 17:52
    Dylan Loucks
    Sep 23, 2025, 17:52
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 17:52

    The Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) is back in action tonight for another preseason game. The Wild are on the road tonight against the Dallas Stars (1-0-0) for a 7:00 p.m. game.

    Minnesota will be bringing most of its game group from the first preseason game. Liam Ohgren, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen and Bradley Marek will be the new forwards that will play tonight.

    Ben Gleason, Jack Peart and Will Zmolek are the new defensemen that will join the team in Dallas. Cal Petersen is set to start and play the whole game tonight. It will be his first game with the Wild.

    Dallas is bringing a heavy lineup tonight. Jake Oettinger will play but could split time with Ben Kraws.

    Guys like Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist and Ilya Lyubushkin are all playing tonight for the Stars.

    Here is a guess on the Wild's projected lines. The Stars are accurate.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Tyler Pitlick - Ben Jones - Brett Leason

    Liam Ohgren - Caedan Bankier - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

    Riley Heidt - Rasmus Kumpulainen - Bradley Marek

    Defense:

    Jack Johnson - David Jiricek

    Carson Lambos - Ben Gleason

    Matt Kierstad - Jack Peart

    Starting Goaltender: Cal Petersen

    Scratched: Mark Liwiski, Riley Mercer, Will Zmolek

    Stars Projected Lines

    Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

    Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

    Adam Erne - Harrison Scott - Kole Lind

    Justin Ertel - Artem Shlaine - Cross Hanas

    Defense:

    Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

    Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist

    Trey Taylor - Ilya Lyubushkin

    Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

    Scratched: None