Kirill Kaprizov And Matt Boldy Eye History As Wild Face Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

Here are today's news and notes for the game.

Minnesota is 64-33-10 all-time against the Oilers and 33-17-3 on home ice. The Wild’s 64 wins and 31 road wins all-time against the Oilers are its most against any team and the Wild’s 33 victories at home are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35).

Connections:

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 79 goals, 82 assists, 161 points and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton.

Forward Tyler Pitlick was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 11 goals, three assists and 14 points in 58 games across parts of three seasons (2013-15, 2016-17) with the club.

Stats:

Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points in 25 career contests vs. Edmonton. Newly acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes owns 27 points in 29 games against the Oilers and RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild in goals with 13. He has 23 points as well in 31 career games.

Filip Gustavsson starts for the Wild. He is 2-2-0 with a 4.41 GAA and a .880 SV% in four career starts vs. Edmonton.

Forward Connor McDavid (26 GP) is tied with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (40 GP) with 32 points against the Wild. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals with 16 and also has 31 points in 27 games against the Wild.

Calvin Pickard will start for Edmonton. He is 4-4-0 with a 2.58 GAA, a .917 SV% and one shutout in eight games (seven starts) against Minnesota.

Milestones:

Gustavsson posted his third shutout of the season against the Washington Capitals for his 14th of his career. He is one shy of tying Dwayne Roloson (15) for third most shutouts in franchise history.

Joel Eriksson Ek owns an active six-game point streak (4 goals & six assists), which is tied for the third longest of his career. He was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the period ending 12/14 after collecting three goals and seven points to help the team to a 4-0-0 record.

Kirill Kaprizov is currently tied for second in franchise history with 145 power-play points (70-75=145).

Per NHL Stats, Kaprizov is the only player among all 32 NHL clubs to hold the franchise record (outright or tied) for all three scoring milestones: goal streak, assist streak and point streak.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy can each extend their goal streaks to four games. There’s been one instance in Wild history of teammates with a simultaneous four-game goal streak: Pavol Demitra and Marian Gaborik from Feb. 10-18, 2007.

Both Boldy and Kaprizov have 20 goals this season. They are the only team in the NHL to have multiple players hit that mark.

Records:

Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 20-5-0 in 25 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history.

Minnesota has won six of its last eight games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19.

The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history.

Minnesota is 21-9-5 which is third in the Central Division and fourth in the NHL.

Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last ten games and 18-3-2 since Nov 1. ranking first in the NHL in wins, points (38), team GAA (1.75) and team SV% (.940) while ranking second with a plus-34 goal differential in that span.

Minnesota has won six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NHL, the team’s second-longest of the season.

Edmonton is 17-12-6 which is third in the Pacific Division and 15th in the NHL.

Edmonton is 7-2-1 in its last ten games and 12-8-3 since Nov 1. Ranks 12th in the NHL in that span. They have a 32.8 percent power play since then which ranks second in the NHL. Minnesota's PK (87.9) ranks second in the NHL since Nov 1.

Since Dec 1, the Oilers lead the NHL in goals scored with 38. The Wild are first in fewest Goals Allowed per game in that span.

