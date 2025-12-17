Kirill Kaprizov Sets Minnesota Wild Franchise Power-Play Scoring Record

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) returned to the ice on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals (18-11-4).

There was a record that was broken in that game.

Kirill Kaprizov has now set a Wild franchise record in the win over the Capitals. He entered the game with zero goals and zero career points in five games against the Capitals but walked out with a record.

With his power-play goal in the second period, Kaprizov now has 70 career power-play goals. It was his 21st goal of the year and his eighth power-play goal this season.

Since entering the NHL in 2020-21, Kaprizov and Alex Ovechkin were tied for the most goals by a Russian skater. Kaprizov broke that tie in a game against Ovechkin.

Kaprizov: 206 goals in 353 games

Ovechkin: 205 goals in 372 games

Since it was his 206th career goal, Kaprizov passed Mikko Koivu (205) for the second most in franchise history. He sits 13 back of Marian Gaborik (219) for the franchise record.

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

