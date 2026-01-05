Wild Prospect Adam Benák Shines As Czechia Advances To Gold Medal Game

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have two prospects playing in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota at Grand Casino Arena.

Defenseman Aron Kiviharju is set to play for Bronze tonight against Canada.

The other Wild prospect is forward Adam Benák on Czechia.

Benák, 18, was drafted 102nd overall by the Wild in the 2025 NHL Draft. On Sunday, Benák had four shot assists and created 1.65 xG just on his shot assists alone. 2.14 total xG with shots and shot assists.

He set up the game-winner and has one goal and seven assists in six games for Czechia.

The 5-foot-8 forward scored the go-ahead goal with 42 seconds left in the second period to give Czechia the lead.

He later set up the eventual game-winning goal and is set to play Team Sweden on Monday for the Gold Medal.

"It was great," Benák said on the goal. "I scored finally, so I didn’t know how to celebrate, but that was a great feeling."

What was cool was in his possible future home rink, Benák played his best game yet. It was in front of many Wild staff members including Director of Amateur scouting Judd Brackett, Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher, Director of European Scouting Richard Persson, Amateur Scout Dan Palango and others.

"Yeah, it’s been awesome here," Benák said on playing at Grand Casino Arena. "It’s my first time here, so I enjoyed every moment here. I hope we will play even better tomorrow."

Benák will play for Gold tonight.

Wild Prospect Aron Kiviharju Leads Finland Forward After Shootout Heartbreak

Despite shootout heartbreak, captain Aron Kiviharju ignites Finland's pursuit of bronze, embracing leadership and unfinished tournament business.

