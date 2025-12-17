Wild's Jake Middleton To Begin Skating Following Upper-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - It truly is incredible how many injuries the Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) have had recently. In its game against the Washington Capitals (18-11-4) on Tuesday, the Wild welcomed back Marcus Foligno.

They also didn't have Marcus Johansson or Zach Bogosian for that game. They both got hurt in the previous game against the Boston Bruins.

So of course, another Wild player went down with an injury. It was Daemon Hunt against the Caps. He left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Wild head coach John Hynes did not have an update after the game.

Good news, Hynes did confirm that Jake Middleton will begin skating on Wednesday. He missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Middleton, 29, has six assists, 43 blocked shots and 42 hits in 28 games this season for Minnesota. For a blue line that is already without Jonas Brodin, Bogosian and now Hunt - welcoming Middleton back soon would be nice.

