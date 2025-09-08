Canadiens' 2025 Rookie Camp Roster Revealed

The Montreal Canadiens' 2025 rookie camp is coming up, as it starts on Sep. 10 and lasts until Sep. 16.

With this, the Canadiens have announced the roster for their upcoming rookie camp, which has 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Here is a full list of prospects who will be attending the Canadiens' 2025 rookie camp.

Canadiens Forwards

Owen Beck, Ivan Demidov, Will Dineen, Joseph Dunlap, Mark Estapa, Egor Goriunov, Oliver Kapanen, Filip Mesar, Israel Mianscum, Hayden Paupanekis, Vinzenz Rohrer, Luke Tuch, Matthew Wang, Florian Xhekaj

Canadiens Defensemen

Adam Engstrom, Carlos Handel, Simon Lavigne, Andrew MacNiel, Maleek McGowan, Bryce Pickford, Owen Protz, David Reinbacher

Canadiens Goalies

Jacob Fowler, Arseni Radkov, Mikus Vecvanags

This group of Canadiens' prospects will also play two games during the rookie camp against the Winnipeg Jets' prospects (Sep. 13) and the Toronto Maple Leafs' prospects (Sep. 14).

This will be a great opportunity for these youngsters to show the Canadiens what they can do. Among the most notable Habs prospects to watch during it are Demidov, Reinbacher, Fowler, Beck, Kapanen, and Xhekaj.

Recent Canadiens News

Canadiens Fourth Nearest Rebuilding Team To A Stanley Cup Win?

Canadiens: Predicting A Big Season For Patrik Laine

Canadiens: Carey Price Has Message After Trade