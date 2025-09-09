Canadiens: 4 Centers To Target Right Now

After trading Carey Price's contract to the San Jose Sharks, the Montreal Canadiens now have cap space to work. Because of this, they are now in a position to add to their roster.

The Canadiens' biggest need is a second-line center, so let's discuss four potential targets who the Habs should consider.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish, who is still a restricted free agent (RFA), is exactly the kind of young center Montreal would love to snag. He is already an impactful top-six forward at 22 years old and still has plenty of time to improve. Yet, with the Anaheim Ducks rebuilding, it's likely they would prefer to keep him around. Thus, it would need to take a big offer for Anaheim to even consider moving him.

Casey Mittelstadt, Boston Bruins

Casey Mittelstadt of the Boston Bruins is an interesting center who has been in the rumor mill this summer. He is coming off a down season, posting 15 goals and 40 points in 81 games. However, the 26-year-old also had 57 points in 2023-24 and 59 points in 2022-23, so he could be a solid buy-low target to take a chance on.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha is another Bruin who has been the subject of trade rumors. His solid two-way play could make him a nice fit on the Canadiens' roster if they brought him in. In 82 games this past season, he recorded 14 goals and 47 points. This was after he recorded a career-high 59 points in 2023-24.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken

While Jared McCann primarily plays the wing, he can also play center. Thus, he would offer the Canadiens a notable upgrade for their 2C spot if acquired. He has recorded at least 22 goals and 61 points in each of the last three seasons. This includes setting career highs with 40 goals and 70 points in 2022-23.