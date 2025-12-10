Canadiens: A Cry For Help To Fowler

Tuesday night’s humiliating defeat was the final drop in the bucket; this latest debacle might just have been the Montreal Canadiens sending out an SOS, much like The Police sang in 1975, and GM Kent Hughes heard it loud and clear. Minutes after the final buzzer, the team announced it had recalled three players from the Laval Rocket: defenseman Adam Engstrom, who was with the Habs in their latest road trip, forward Owen Beck, and, for the first time, goaltender Jacob Fowler.

Plenty has been written about the Canadiens’ goaltending struggles in the last month, but on Tuesday night, the situation reached a breaking point. The Tampa Bay Lightning took only 27 shots on goal, but they still scored six goals. Jakub Dobes, who started the game, gave up three goals on 14 shots.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, he wasn’t bad; the first two goals came on breakaways and the third one on a Nikita Kucherov one-timer as the sniper was left all alone on the wing. On the last one, the Czech netminder was without his stick, which he had dropped trying to freeze the puck, and that can be held against him, but even with his stick, it’s doubtful that he could have made the save.

Samuel Montembeault, who played the last 40 minutes, once again gave up a goal on a long-range shot that didn’t look particularly threatening, on top of being beaten near side on a shot from the wing. It was yet another tough outing for him.

The fact that the Canadiens are willing to recall 21-year-old Fowler, who’s playing his first professional season right now, shows just how desperate they are. Turning to him as the team struggles to put together a suitable defensive game is far from ideal. Unless Martin St-Louis’ men clean up their act, the youngster could be thrown to the wolves.

Not that he isn’t a quality goaltender, he has a 10-5-0 record in 15 games with the Rocket this season, including three shutouts. His goals-against average stands at 2.09, and his save percentage at.919. Those are excellent numbers, but there’s a massive jump between the AHL and the NHL level. Dominating in the AHL doesn’t always guarantee success in the big league; we’ve seen it with Cayden Primeau just last season. The Farmington Hills native had a .927 SV in 26 games with the Rocket last year, but a .836 SV in 11 games with the Canadiens.

Usually, with goaltenders, slow and steady wins the race; that’s a position where you do not want to rush things, but given the current situation in Montreal, something had to give. However, the organization will need to be careful in managing expectations; Fowler cannot come in and be heralded as the team’s saviour right now. He should not be put under that much pressure. Montreal is already a pressure cooker without that label.

The team’s leadership will have to stand up and get this team to take a long, hard look in the mirror to stop allowing so many premium opportunities game after game after game. Leading by example is one thing, but there are times when more is needed, and judging by the organization’s reaction to Tuesday night’s debacle, that time is now.

After Wednesday morning's practice in Brossard, the Canadiens will board a plane and head to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Will Fowler make his NHL debut there? If he were, he wouldn’t be the first Canadiens’ goaltender to get his baptism of fire against the Pens. Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy (he came in relief in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, but his first start was against the Pens), and Carey Price all started their career against Thursday night’s hosts. Chances are, St-Louis will be asked who will get the start Thursday after practice, but he’ll probably say he doesn’t know yet...

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

