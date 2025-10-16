Canadiens: Big Weekend For Fans At The Habs Summit

On Saturday, a group of die-hard Montreal Canadiens fans will gather to catch their annual game at the Bell Centre. Those fans are flying in from all over. They met on The Gazette’s message boards years ago and established a yearly tradition. Not only will they attend the game, but they will also hold a charity raffle in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

The best part is that anyone can attend the charity raffle, as long as they bring a Habs-related prize for the raffle table. The event takes place at Hurley’s Irish Pub (1225 Crescent Street) from 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 18. The pub graciously hosts the group in a private area free of charge. Funds are raised by buying tickets for the raffle; each ticket costs $20, or you can get three for $40.

Once enough tickets have been sold, the draw is held, and the person with the first drawn ticket gets first pick from the prize table. What will be up for grabs? It’s impossible to know precisely what, as everyone is free to bring any Canadiens-related gift. I can, however, confirm that the Canadiens’ alumni will provide a team-signed stick featuring all the players of the current edition of the Sainte-Flanelle. Memorable Authentic has generously donated two autographed 8x10 pictures featuring Brendan Gallagher and Samuel Montembeault. Author Brendan Kelly has also provided a copy of his book: Habs Nation: A People’s History of the Montreal Canadiens. You’re a fan of Arber Xhekaj? You’re in luck, there will also be an autographed jersey of his up for grabs, as well as a pair of game-used gloves belonging to a former player.

If you’re looking for a pre-game activity on Saturday, the Habs Summit is the place to be. While the tickets are being sold, you’ll be able to talk hockey with other Canadiens’ fans while grabbing a meal and a drink. The Gazette’s Stu Cowan will also be in attendance and have plenty of stories to tell the group about your favourite team, and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that members of the alums could turn up.

Whichever prize you walk away from, you’ll be guaranteed to have a good time, and you’ll have a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the start of the season before heading to the Bell Centre to watch the Habs take on the New York Rangers.

