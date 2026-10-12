Canadiens Call Up Promising Prospect Center Before Sabres Game
Oct 12, 2026 9:51 PM
The Canadiens are giving this prospect a chance.
The Montreal Canadiens are giving one of their prospects another chance on their NHL roster.
The Canadiens have announced that they have recalled forward Owen Beck from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Beck has appeared in four games this season with the Rocket, where he has one assist, two penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had 13 goals, 33 points, and a plus-6 rating in 58 games with the Rocket during the 2025-26 campaign.
Beck also played in 15 games last season for Montreal, posting one goal, six penalty minutes, 24 hits a plus-4 rating.
Beck will now be aiming to impress after landing this latest opportunity on the Canadiens' roster. While the 22-year-old forward has yet to break out, the potential for him to emerge as a solid defensive forward in the NHL is there.
In 28 career NHL games over three seasons, Beck has recorded one goal, one assist, 47 hits, and a plus-1 rating. It will be intriguing to see what he can do after being called up to Montreal's roster again.
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