Canadiens' Cole Caufield Shows Love To Ivan Demidov

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2025-26 season. Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov is among the main reasons for it, as the 19-year-old forward is gearing up for his first full NHL season.

Demidov certainly left a strong first impression with the Canadiens after signing his entry-level deal late in 2024-25, as he posted one goal and one assist in two regular-season games for the Habs. He also appeared in five playoff games for the Canadiens, recording two assists.

Now, Demidov is with Montreal at training camp, and it is clear that he has been impressing Canadiens star Cole Caufield.

When asked what he remembered from his first training camp, Caufield had some big-time praise for Demidov.

"I don't know, I don't think I looked as good as him (Demidov)," Caufield said with a chuckle. "That's for sure."

Clearly, Caufield is liking what he is seeing from Demidov so far. It is understandable, as there is no question that Demidov is an incredibly skilled forward and has the potential to become a major difference-maker for the Habs as he continues to develop his game.

In 65 KHL games with SKA St. Petersburg this past season, Demidov recorded 19 goals, 30 assists, and 49 points. Thus, the 6-foot-1 forward is undoubtedly a very talented player, and it will now be fascinating to see what he can do for the Canadiens from here.

Recent Canadiens News

Canadiens: The First Scrimmage Was Intense

Canadiens Pay Classy Homage To Dryden

Canadiens: Dach Learned The Error Of His Ways