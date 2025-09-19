Canadiens Pay Classy Homage To Dryden

The hockey world lost a legend earlier this month, as Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden sadly passed away on Sep. 5 at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

Dryden, of course, put together a Hall of Fame career with the Canadiens. During his eight-year NHL career with the Habs, he recorded a 258-57-74 record, a .922 save percentage, a 2.30 goals-against average, and 46 shutouts. Due to his incredible play, he won the Vezina Trophy five times and the Stanley Cup six times during his time with the Habs. He was also a Conn Smythe Trophy winner (1971), Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1972), and a five-time All-Star.

Now, the Canadiens have rightfully paid homage to Dryden in a classy way. The Canadiens players currently have a number and mask decal on the back of their helmets to pay respect to Dryden.

This is a nice gesture by the Canadiens, and it is certainly warranted for a legend like Dryden. He is one of the greatest Canadiens of all-time.

