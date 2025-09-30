Canadiens: Crave’s Toujours Canadiens - Stephane Richer

This year, Crave’s offering of Montreal Canadiens’ content is not limited solely to The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens Season 2. No, there’s a new show on the streaming service that’s definitely worth a look for Canadiens’ fans. The three-part series called Toujours Canadiens dedicates one episode to each of the three Canadiens’ players involved in the project: Stéphane Richer, Chris Nilan, and Claude Lemieux.

The first episode, which focuses on Richer, was released on September 23 and takes us through the Ripon-born athlete’s career. For those who grew up in the 80s, watching the Tricolore and Richer score goal after goal, it will bring back some fond memories, while also giving a glimpse of what was happening behind the scenes.

Richer candidly speaks about the highs and lows of his career, including the fame that came with scoring 50 goals, as well as the hate and jealousy that accompanied it. The coverage in the paper got a little bit much: the allegations of alcohol and drug abuse, about his sexual orientation, and everything else.

Back then, an athlete could hardly go to the GM and ask for help because he was having mental health issues. The NHL and NHLPA player assistance program was only established in 1996, and Richer could have used it long before then.

He doesn’t just detail his struggles though, he happily recalls meeting Maurice Richard after scoring 50 goals, the legend was brought to the dressing room to congratulate him, he also speaks of his junior days in the QMJHL with the Granby Bison, training alongside Patrick Roy who used to tell him they’d make the NHL, play for the Sainte-Flanelle and win the Stanley Cup. A prophecy that did eventually come true.

It's interesting to hear how it felt for Richer to be traded and how landing in New Jersey was a rude awakening, far away from the circus that surrounds the Canadiens. He also won a Cup there before being sent back to Montreal, which didn’t turn out very well for him. We gain a comprehensive overview of his career and the emotional rollercoaster it was.

The episode also includes interviews with Serge Savard, Larry Robinson, Patrice Brisebois, and former New Jersey Devils GM Lou Lamoriello. Overall, it’s a good hour of television and one you won’t regret watching.

