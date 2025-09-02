Canadiens: Demidov Would Need To Complete Military Service in Russia

According to Tony Marinaro, who joined the 98.5 FM team after leaving BPM Sports and appeared for the first time on their airwaves last night, Montreal Canadiens’ rookie Ivan Demidov would have to complete his military service if he were to return to Russia.

Since January 2024, Russian men have been required to complete a one-year military service between the ages of 18 and 30, upon receiving their conscription order from the conscription desk. Once they receive that order, the Law prohibits them from leaving the Russian territory.

The radio host shot an advert alongside Demidov this summer and had the opportunity to break bread with him during the shooting. Marinaro cannot reveal what the advert will be for yet, as it hasn’t been launched.

The radio host was impressed by the young man’s personality and his openness, his willingness to speak. He reports the youngster hasn’t put on much muscle this Summer, which isn’t all that surprising considering how much time he spends on the ice.

When host Mario Langlais mentioned that Demidov had spent the whole summer in Montreal, Marianaro said, “Do you know the other reason he stayed in Montreal this year? It’s because he would be eligible to complete his military service if he returned to Russia.” To clarify, Marinaro didn't say that Demidov told him about this, it sounds like it's the broadcaster's own inference, but it's logical.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone after what happened to goaltender Ivan Fedotov back in 2022. Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015, the supersized goaltender only signed a contract with the team in 2022 and was set to join them for the start of the season when he was taken by Russian authorities to a military base in Severomorsk and forced to complete a year of military service.

The 6-foot-7 and 214-lb goaltender has since joined the Flyers, but his experience will no doubt be a cautionary tale for Russian players who join their NHL teams.

