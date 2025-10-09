Canadiens: Dobson Has Solid Game In His Debut

For GM Kent Hughes, landing Noah Dobson on the first day of the NHL draft was an absolute coup. Right-shot defenseman in their prime rarely become available on the trade market. When the Montreal Canadiens’ brass heard that the New York Islanders had such a player available, they couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

Not only were they able to acquire Dobson, but they also managed to ink him to an eight-year deal, which made him the highest earner on the team. Throughout training camp, Martin St-Louis had his new defenseman skate alongside Mike Matheson on his first pairing, which raised several questions.

Some believed that the pair wouldn’t be good enough defensively to handle the opponents’ best players night after night, but in the first real game of the season, the duo delivered. Granted, Dobson ended the night with a minus-one rating, but he was on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs scored their first empty net goal, which can hardly be hung at his door.

He spent 22:56 on the ice and looked calm and in control. Of those nearly 23 minutes, only 59 seconds were spent on the power play, which didn’t give him much of an opportunity to show off his offensive creativity. He had one shot on net, one attempt blocked, a blocked shot, and a single giveaway. Overall, it was a good game for the blueliner, and it should help silence the critics who were already ready to criticize his play after training camp.

Wednesday’s score gives the impression that the Maple Leafs had their way with the Canadiens, but it really wasn’t the case. Montreal dictated play for much of the game and was able to neutralize the Leafs’ best player, Auston Matthews. Yes, he scored a goal, but only once the Habs’ net was empty. That goal was the sole shot he was able to get on net during the game, which in itself shows that the Sainte-Flanelle did well.

Of course, one game is a small sample, but that first match showed why Hughes had to pounce when Dobson became available. His presence will also allow St-Louis to better manage Matheson’s and Lane Hutson’s ice time. In an ideal world, Dobson would have gotten on the scoresheet, but give it time, it’s coming, especially after a game that will have allowed him to build up some confidence.

