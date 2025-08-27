1. **The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth**
- **Description**: A roguelike with twin-stick shooter elements reminiscent of Robotron, featuring randomized levels and intense combat. You control Isaac, navigating grim, procedurally generated dungeons while battling enemies with a variety of weapons and power-ups.[](https://www.pocketgamer.com/ios/best-roguelikes-ios/)
- **iPhone Availability**: Available on the iOS App Store.
- **PS5 Controller Compatibility**: Supports MFi (Made for iPhone) controllers, and many iOS games with controller support work with PS5 controllers via Bluetooth pairing, as noted for various iOS titles.[](https://www.dexerto.com/tech/every-iphone-ipad-game-with-controller-support-2040350/)[](https://gamertweak.com/ios-games-controller-support/)
- **Why It’s Similar**: The fast-paced, top-down shooting and dodging mechanics echo Robotron’s chaotic gameplay, though it adds roguelike progression and a darker aesthetic.
2. **Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved**
- **Description**: A modern twin-stick shooter with vibrant visuals and intense, wave-based enemy encounters. It builds on the arcade-style shooting of Robotron with 3D arenas and varied game modes.
- **iPhone Availability**: Available on iOS.
- **PS5 Controller Compatibility**: Supports controllers on iOS, and PS5 controllers are generally compatible with iOS games that support MFi or Bluetooth controllers.[](https://www.dexerto.com/tech/every-iphone-ipad-game-with-controller-support-2040350/)[](https://gamertweak.com/ios-games-controller-support/)
- **Why It’s Similar**: Its twin-stick controls, relentless enemy waves, and arcade feel closely align with Robotron’s core gameplay.[](https://www.reddit.com/r/gamingsuggestions/comments/1595dg0/ps5_games_similar_to_robotron_2084/)
3. **Ultratron**
- **Description**: A twin-stick shooter directly inspired by Robotron: 2084, featuring retro-futuristic visuals and waves of robotic enemies. It includes upgrades and power-ups, adding depth to the classic formula.[](https://www.reddit.com/r/gamingsuggestions/comments/1595dg0/ps5_games_similar_to_robotron_2084/)
- **iPhone Availability**: Available on iOS.
- **PS5 Controller Compatibility**: Likely supports PS5 controllers, as iOS games with controller support typically work with Bluetooth controllers like the PS5’s DualSense.[](https://www.dexerto.com/tech/every-iphone-ipad-game-with-controller-support-2040350/)
- **Why It’s Similar**: Explicitly designed to evoke Robotron, it offers similar dual-stick shooting and enemy swarm mechanics.
**Notes on PS5 Controller Compatibility**:
- iOS supports PS5 controllers via Bluetooth for games with MFi or general controller support. To connect, go to your iPhone’s Settings > Bluetooth, press and hold the PS5 controller’s Share and PS buttons until the light bar flashes, and pair it.[](https://www.dexerto.com/tech/every-iphone-ipad-game-with-controller-support-2040350/)[](https://backbone.com/products/backbone-one)
- Check the game’s App Store page under the “Supports” section to confirm controller compatibility.[](https://www.dexerto.com/tech/every-iphone-ipad-game-with-controller-support-2040350/)