Every year, NHL official trading card partner Upper Deck hosts the NHLPA rookie showcase, and this year is no exception. The 2025 event will take place in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3 and will feature 32 NHL prospects.

David Reinbacher will represent the Montreal Canadiens, but Ivan Demidov, who is expected to be the Calder Trophy front-runner by many, will not be in attendance. Last season, both Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux represented the Habs, but this time around, only one player will be sent.

Reinbacher will be joined by 30 other players, such as Ryan Leonard for the Washington Capitals, Tij Ingila for the Utah Mammoth, Quinn Hutson (Lane’s brother) for the Edmonton Oilers, and, of course, the draft’s first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, representing the New York Islanders.

The marketing initiative allows Upper Deck to take photos of the rookies for their upcoming card releases. Demidov isn't missing anything exciting, and he’s already confirmed for the forthcoming Upper Deck Series 1 release, scheduled for October 15, 2025. The promotional images already released show that the card company already has the pictures of Demitov it needed for the upcoming release.

For years, collecting Montreal Canadiens’ players' cards was a reasonable endeavour, and you could do it without needing to break the bank, but since Hutson’s arrival on the market, prices have risen. When Upper Deck SP Authentic was released last week, Hutson’s Future Watch Autographed cards were selling $1,400 CAD.

That being said, Series One is not as high-end as SP Authentic, and the price tag should be much more reasonable. Case in point, Hutson’s Young Guns rookie card typically sells for $150 CAD. It will be interesting to see how Demidov and Reinbacher’s rookie cards measure up.

