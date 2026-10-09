Canadiens Fall Victim To Predators' Opportunism

However, the last five minutes proved to be a real test for the Sainte-Flanelle; Alex Kerfoot scored with a perfect deflection right in front of Fowler, who couldn’t do a thing about it. No one was there to tie up the forward, and the damage was done in an instant. Just over four minutes later, the Preds scored again, this time on the power play and in special circumstances, with the net coming off its moorings, and just like that, everyone was back to square one. Speaking to the media after the game, Martin St-Louis didn’t feel his team was hard done by on the second goal, saying the league reviews events like this and that the Habs helped move the net.