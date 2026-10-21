Canadiens Fans Want Larkin But He Still Doesn't Want Them
Oct 21, 2026 4:30 PM
The Canadiens are still not on updated Dylan Larkin's trade list.
The Montreal Canadiens' biggest need right now is an upgrade at their second-line center spot. Because of this, they have been viewed as a prime fit for disgruntled Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin.
Canadiens fans also recently made it clear that they want Montreal to acquire the Red Wings star, as they chanted "we want Larkin" during their recent matchup.
However, Larkin still does not want to join the Habs.
According to The Athletic's Max Bultman and Pierre LeBrun, Larkin has now expanded his trade list to 10 teams, and the Canadiens are still not among the clubs he is willing to be traded to.
Per Bultman and LeBrun, the teams on Larkin's updated trade list are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.
It is certainly disappointing news for the Canadiens that Larkin has expanded his trade list, and they are still not on it. He would be a perfect pickup for their second-line center spot and could the final piece that makes the Canadiens legitimate contenders. However, even with the Canadiens being one of the NHL's most exciting teams on the rise, Larkin still is not interested in joining them.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy