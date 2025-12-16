Canadiens’ Farm Team Helping The Community

While the Montreal Canadiens had a day off on Monday, its farm team, the Laval Rocket, was busy lending a hand in its community. Over 100 people from the organization, including the players, their significant others, and their kids, took part in an event held in collaboration with Centre de Bénévolat, Moisson Laval, and La Tablee des Chefs.

Canadiens: Big Decision Ahead

Canadiens Forward Is Bouncing Back At A Good Time

Slafkovsky Impressive In Canadiens’ Win

They all took part in preparing Christmas baskets, including 6,500 dry soup packets that will feed 32,500 people. Speaking at the start of the event, Rocket coach Pascal Vincent explained:

Getting involved in an initiative like this gives added meaning to our role in the community. It shows families, youth, and all Laval residents that we are there for them not only on the ice, but also during important moments for our community. I am proud to see our players and all our staff members participating today in packaging the dry soup. This is a moment of solidarity, sharing, but also humility. Behind every bag of soup we prepare together, there’s a family that will experience a little more peace during the holidays.

- Pascal Vincent on the event

Rocket captain Lucas Condotta said he was proud to represent the Rocket at the event and that it was natural for the organization to give back to the community that supports them game after game all through the season.

The Montreal Canadiens will make their own contribution to the community on Wednesday, December 17, when they hold their annual hospital visits to hospitalized children, a tradition started by the late great Jean Beliveau that is still going strong today. While this is a small gesture that won’t change the fact that those kids are having a tough time, it does put a little bit of sunshine in their day.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.