Canadiens Forward Is A Big Player To Watch Right Now
Oct 13, 2026 1:43 AM
Will this Canadiens forward heat up?
Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Original Six club to avoid arbitration in July.
Dach bet on himself with this deal, as he is now a pending unrestricted free agent and will be looking to have a strong year. If he does, it will help his chances of landing a nice contract for his next deal, whether that is with the Canadiens or another club next summer.
Yet, right now, Dach is still looking to break the ice with the ice with the Canadiens this season. In five games so far, he has zero goals and one assist. He has also not gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last four games.
With this, Dach is having a quiet start to the season offensively and will be looking to change it.
Due to this being such an important season for Dach, it is clear that he is a player to watch very closely this campaign. This is also the case when noting that he has also been creating discussion as a trade candidate early on this season.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Dach can do this year from here.
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