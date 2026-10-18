Canadiens Forward Is Showing Big Signs Of Breaking Out
Oct 18, 2026 10:15 PM
This Canadiens forward is looking ready to break out.
The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres in overtime by a 5-4 final score in their most recent game on Saturday.
Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc contributed in Montreal's win, as he scored a power-play goal at the 11:45 mark of the first period to tie the game up at 1-1.
With this goal, Bolduc now has four goals to go along with six points in eight games so far this season with the Canadiens. He is also on a hot streak right now, as he has recorded a point in each of his last three games.
With the way Bolduc is playing right now, he is showing clear signs of being ready to break out for the Canadiens. The young forward putting up strong offensive numbers like this at the start of the season is very encouraging. Now, he will be aiming to keep it from here for Montreal.
If Bolduc can continue to chip in offensively while making an impact with his physicality, it would be huge for the Canadiens. At just 23 years old, there is reason to believe that he has not hit his full ceiling yet. Due to this, he will be a very interesting player to keep watching as the season carries on.
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