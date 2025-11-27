Canadiens Goalie Prospect Ranked Among Best Young Players

It is not a secret that the Montreal Canadiens possess a strong prospect pool. It is exactly why many feel that the Original Six club has a very bright future ahead of them.

Now, another one of the Canadiens' prospects has made The Hockey News' top 100 players 21 years old and under list, as goaltender Jacob Fowler has been given the No. 43 spot by Ryan Kennedy.

Seeing Fowler make this list is not surprising in the slightest, as the young goaltender has a ton of potential. The 21-year-old is currently playing in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, where he has posted a 7-4-0 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.10 goals-against average, and three shutouts in 11 games this season.

Fowler was also outstanding during his days with Boston College. This was especially the case this past season, as he had a 25-7-2 record, a 1.63 goals-against average, and a .940 save percentage in 35 games.

With all of this, there is no question that Fowler is one of the Canadiens' brightest prospects and easily one of the most promising young goalies in the sport.