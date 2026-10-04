Canadiens Have New Trade Target To Consider In Red Wings Defender
The Canadiens should consider making a move for this defenseman.
The NHL trade market has another notable name to keep an eye on.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent defenseman "prefers" to be traded from the Original Six club. However, Friedman also noted that the Red Wings have told teams that they are still looking to re-sign Edvinsson despite the young blueliner wanting a move.
With Edvinsson being a young defenseman with good upside, it is fair to wonder if the Canadiens could consider kicking tires on him. It would not hurt for them to add a top-four young defenseman like Edvinsson, and he could be a perfect fit on their roster as they look to be top contenders this season.
Edvinsson appeared in 72 games last season with the Red Wings, where he posted nine goals, 25 points, 94 hits, 148 blocks, and a plus-12 rating. This was after he had seven goals, 31 points, 86 hits, and 144 blocks in 78 games for Detroit in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he has shown promise early on in his NHL career and would be an intriguing player for Montreal to add to their roster.
Edvinsson's size also adds to his appeal, as he is 6-foot-6. It is a never bad thing to have a big blueliner who is good at moving the puck.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Montreal kicks tires on Edvinsson.