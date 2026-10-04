Canadiens Have New Trade Target To Consider In Red Wings Defender

Edvinsson appeared in 72 games last season with the Red Wings, where he posted nine goals, 25 points, 94 hits, 148 blocks, and a plus-12 rating. This was after he had seven goals, 31 points, 86 hits, and 144 blocks in 78 games for Detroit in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he has shown promise early on in his NHL career and would be an intriguing player for Montreal to add to their roster.