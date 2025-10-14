Canadiens Home Opener Promises To Be A Great Show

If you are headed to the Bell Center for the Montreal Canadiens’ home opener tonight, make sure to get to your seat by 6:50 PM if you don’t want to miss anything. The organization has already announced that the ceremony will be longer than usual as it will include a tribute to the late Ken Dryden, who passed away this offseason after a battle with cancer he didn’t publicize. Furthermore, every player of this year’s edition of the Habs will be introduced on the ice to the sound of a song of their choosing. This should be an interesting exercise and give fans a glimpse of what the players actually like; chances are, we’ll be in for a lot of country tonight.

Montreal will kick off its home season by taking on the Seattle Kraken, a team against which they haven’t had an excellent record. In eight duels since the Kraken’s inception, the Habs have a 3-3-2 record, and they did lose both matchups last season, 8-2 in October and 5-4 in overtime in March. So far this season, the Seattle outfit has won its two games, 3-1 against the Anaheim Ducks and 2-1 in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The two teams will meet twice again this season, with the second matchup scheduled for October 28 at the Climate Pledge Arena. The goaltenders have yet to be confirmed for tonight’s game, but it’s safe to assume that Samuel Montembeault will be in net for the home opener. The number one goalie has a 1-2-1 record against tonight’s visitors with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. These aren’t great numbers, but Jakub Dobes’ aren’t any better; the backup lost his only duel with the Kraken and posted a 4.99 GAA and a .857 SV.

The visitors have three goaltenders on their rosters, and they’ve all got good numbers against Montreal. Joey Daccord has been in the net for both of the Kraken’s games this season. He has a 2-1 record against Montreal with a 2.45 GAA and a .908 SV. Philip Grubauer is 4-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 SV, and Matt Murray is 8-4-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .924 SV.

Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki is the Habs’ most productive player against tonight’s visitors with eight points in as many games, followed by Alex Newhook, who has six points in nine games, and four players who all have five points: Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Noah Dobson, and Patrik Laine. The big Finn is still looking for his first point this season, and tonight would be as good a time as any to find it. Suzuki is also the team’s top scorer this season with five points in three games, followed by Zack Bolduc, who has four points (including three goals), and Caufield with three points in as many games.

In the opposite camp, defenseman Brandon Montour is the Kraken’s most productive skater against Montreal with 17 points in 19 games, Jordan Eberle comes in second place with 16 points in 26 games, and Jaden Schwartz rounds up the top three with 15 points in 20 games. Matthew Beniers and Vince Dunn are leading the charge for the Kraken with three points each in two games so far this season.

With a win tonight, the Canadiens could join the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, who led the division with identical 3-1 records this season. Boston’s start is quite surprising, much like the Ottawa Senators (1-2), Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2), and Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2), who are all struggling out of the gate with two points in three games. Still, they are in better shape than the Buffalo Sabres, who have lost their first three games. It may be early, but every point matters in what promises to be a tough division this season.

Fresh off the news of Lane Hutson signing a long-term contract on a team-friendly deal, expect the fans to shower the blueliner with much love and applause tonight when he’s introduced at center ice. Everything is in place for another magical home opener in Montreal.

