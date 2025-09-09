Canadiens: Hutson’s Agent Sets The Record Straight

Lane Hutson’s name has been on everyone’s lips in town in the last week. The fact that he wasn’t invited to Team USA orientation camp, the contract negotiations, and his father’s appearance on Grant McCagg’s Habscast have formed a perfect storm to propel him into the headlines. However, the Montreal Canadiens’ sophomore blueliner’s agent felt he needed to set the record straight on one small matter.

Sean Coffey, the youngster’s agent, explained that Rob Hutson’s comments about his sons’ double nationality were tongue-in-cheek and were blown out of proportion. The Habs’ star is fully committed to Team USA. It is worth noting that there is no animosity about the snub from either father or son, according to the agent.

Canadiens: Rookie Camp Schedule

Canadiens: Cole Caufield Set To Hit New Highs

Canadiens: Price Makes Best Masks Of The Decade List

Even though Hutson wasn’t invited to Team USA’s development camp, Marco D’Amico reveals on RG.org that he was sent his registration papers for Olympic participation on August 28th, just 24 hours before the deadline for registration, which was set to August 29th. In other words, Hutson is eligible to play for Team USA this winter. If he builds on his performance from last season and issues arise with similar style and size defenseman Quinn Hughes, he will be available to be called upon.

Although he received his registration papers at the last minute, this was before his father’s interview with McCagg aired on September 4th, indicating it had no impact on Team USA’s decision to send him registration papers. That’s not to say that the mediatic uproar that followed the snub hadn’t.

Once training camp kicks off, nobody will be talking about the snub anymore as the focus will be on what he can do on the ice and how he follows up on his Calder-winning rookie season. For Montreal fans, the blueliner’s participation in the Olympic Games is secondary; what this market craves is a 25th Stanley Cup, the first since its 1992-93 conquest, 33 years ago. By the Habs’ standards, they are long overdue.

Don’t expect the noise to quiet down about a contract extension, however, as there’s absolutely no doubt that fans and management alike want Hutson to be part of the Canadiens’ core for a very long time.

Canadiens stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, never to miss a story.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.