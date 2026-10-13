Canadiens Injured Young Forward Still Not Practicing
Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM
This Canadiens forward is still not practicing.
The Montreal Canadiens had their optional morning skate on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
Canadiens injured forward Oliver Kapanen once again did not practice with the team for it. In addition, Montreal re-confirmed that Kapanen is still considered day-to-day with his injury.
Kapanen has been considered day-to-day for nearly two weeks and still has not made his season debut for the Canadiens. With that, this situation is a bit of a strange one.
With Kapanen being a solid young player, the Canadiens will be hoping that he is good to return to game action soon. Once he does, he should give Montreal's lineup a bit of a boost.
Kapanen had a nice breakout season with the Canadiens during the 2025-26 campaign. In 82 games, he posted 22 goals, 15 assists, 37 points, and a plus-4 rating. With numbers like these, he was a solid part of the Canadiens' roster last season. Thus, they are missing him during the early stages of this campaign.
Nevertheless, this will be a situation to keep an eye on. Here's to hoping that Kapanen can return to the ice soon for the Canadiens.
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