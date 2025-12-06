Canadiens: Keifer Sherwood Would Be A Big Gamble

Even though the trade market is as quiet as can be right now, there are still rumours swirling around, and one of the names that’s constantly being mentioned lately is Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood. The British Columbia outfit has let it be known that it is open for business and looking to part ways with some of its veterans, including Sherwood.

Insider Pierre LeBrun has mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens have expressed interest in Sherwood in a recent episode of TSN’s Insider Trading. While there’s generally no smoke without fire, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a deal can be reached. Word out of Vancouver is that Patrik Alvin would have interest in Habs’ winger Zachary Bolduc.

While Bolduc had a red-hot start to the season with goals in the Habs’ first three games, he has considerably cooled down of late and now has just 12 points in 26 games. In the Canadiens’ win over the Winnipeg Jets, he skated on the Canadiens’ fourth line and had only nine shifts for 7:54 of ice time.

If there’s one thing that we know about Kent Hughes’ trade strategy, it’s that he doesn’t like to buy high and sell low. He made that clear in the first press conference he held as the Canadiens’ GM. Right now, Sherwood’s stock on the market is high while Bolduc's is relatively low.

I don’t see Hughes trading away Bolduc like that, months after acquiring him. The Canadiens won’t give up on him that fast, and especially not for a pending UFA. As discussed on the Starr and D’Amico Show, Sherwood will be seeking a long-term deal in the range of $5 million per year.

Hughes has already done a sign and trade with the New York Islanders to acquire Noah Dobson, so it’s not something he’s adverse to doing, but there’s a difference between doing it to get an established right-shot defenseman and doing it to get a winger who has never put up more than 40 points in the league and is currently on pace for 49 points but with an insane shooting percentage of 41.4%.

A 5M AAV seems a bit on the high side for Sherwood as well, which is another reason why I can’t see the Canadiens wanting to acquire him and sign him long-term. As a temporary fix while the Habs get through their injury woes, he would be suitable, but the Habs wouldn’t want to give a player like Bolduc for a short-term solution.

His style of play would be perfect for the Canadiens, as he brings a lot of grit and physicality, but the price tag in a sellers’ market seems too high.

