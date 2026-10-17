Canadiens Key Forward Looking To Break The Ice
Oct 17, 2026 3:24 AM
Will this Canadiens forward heat back up?
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans will be a player to watch as this season carries on.
The 30-year-old center has had a quiet start to the season, as he has not recorded a point and has a minus-4 rating in seven games.
Evans has shown in recent seasons that he has the ability to produce decent secondary offensive production in a bottom-six role. Due to this, the Canadiens will be hoping that the eight-year NHL veteran can break through his cold start to the season. This is especially so when noting that the Canadiens have had mixed results early on this season.
Just last season with the Canadiens, Evans posted 12 goals and 24 points in 68 games. This was after he had 13 goals and 36 points in 82 games for the Canadiens during the 2024-25. With numbers like these, Evans has provided some decent offensive production in recent seasons. Thus, he will be aiming to break the ice.
It will be interesting to see how Evans performs as this season carries. While he has had a quiet start to the campaign, he still has plenty of time to heat back up for Montreal. One strong game could be the spark that gets Evans on a hot streak.
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