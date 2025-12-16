Canadiens: Montembeault Sent Down To Laval For Conditioning Purposes

When Martin St-Louis was asked Tuesday morning after practice whether there was a chance Samuel Montembeault would play a game this week, he said he didn’t know and that they needed to figure it out. Well, they did that quickly as the Montreal Canadiens announced that Montembeault, who had started the season as their number one goaltender, was being sent down to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning stint.

According to CBA rules, this is something the netminder had to agree to, and it can last up to 14 days. While this is probably not where Montembeault thought he would be at this stage of the season, it was a good move on his part to agree to this.

His last appearance with the Habs was in relief to Jakub Dobes on December 9, when he gave up three goals on just 13 shots. As for his previous start, it dates back to December 2 when the Canadiens played an atrocious game against the Ottawa Senators and lost 5-2.

In 15 games this season, the Becancour native has a 5-6-1 record, a 3.65 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage. A lot can happen in a calendar year in the NHL. Last season, at this stage of the season, Montembeault was starting every single game and was being earmarked as one of Canada’s three netminders for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

For whatever reason, the 29-year-old netminder can’t seem to get it together this season. It’s not that he hasn’t been allowed to build his confidence back up, but he’s been unable to do it in the NHL with the Canadiens battling for a playoff spot this season. Perhaps in Laval, where the stakes will be lower and the scrutiny less intense, he’ll find a way to do it.

This option also makes sense for the Canadiens; it will allow both Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes to get some ice time. Both could have been sent to Laval without clearing waivers, but neither deserved to be based on their latest performance. When Dobes shone bright against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night, he told the Habs loud and clear that he shouldn’t be going anywhere.

