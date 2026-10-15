Canadiens Named Potential Trade Destination For Flyers Star
Oct 15, 2026 4:29 PM
Should the Canadiens look to acquire Flyers forward Travis Konecny?
The Montreal Canadiens have had a shaky start to the 2026-27 season, as evidenced by their 3-3-1 record.
Could this spark the Canadiens to make an early-season move?
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon named the Canadiens among the top potential trade destinations for Philadelphia Flyers star forward Travis Konecny.
"Adding Konecny to the Canadiens' roster would help replace the grit, feistiness, and ability to frustrate opponents that Brendan Gallagher provided for so many years," Yerdon wrote. "Konecny's similarities to the former Habs fixture would make him a natural fit."
The idea of the Canadiens trading for Konecny is certainly an intriguing one. He would provide the Canadiens with another star winger in their top six, which would certainly benefit them. Thus, it would be understandable if Montreal pursued the 29-year-old as trade rumors are surrounding him.
Konecny has appeared in five games this season with the Flyers, where he has three assists. This is after he posted 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games for Philadelphia in 2025-26. He also had 24 goals and a career-high 76 points in 2024-25 with the Flyers.
With numbers like these, Konecny would be a major pickup for a team like the Canadiens. He would also be more than a rental, as he has an $8.75 million cap hit through the 2032-33 season. However, he also has a full no-movement clause, so he would need to approve any potential move to Montreal.
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