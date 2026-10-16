Canadiens Named Top Trade Landing Spot For Canucks Sniper

"While they are very good with a great future, they are still not a finished product. They still need some help in the lower half of their lineup, and after a quiet offseason that only saw them add Chris Kreider, that is still the case. DeBrusk wouldn't need to be a major play-driver here and could easily settle into a middle-six role on the left side and chip in some much-needed secondary scoring, both now and in the short-term future," Gretz wrote.