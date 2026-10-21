Canadiens' New Addition Is Impressing In AHL
Oct 21, 2026 3:26 AM
This Canadiens off-season addition is having a solid start in the AHL.
During this off-season, the Montreal Canadiens made a small move. They acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sean Farrell. This was a minor trade involving two young AHLers who needed fresh starts.
So far the change of scenery is helping Pastujov, as he is having a strong start to the season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.
Pastujov is impressing early on with Laval, and the truth can be seen with his stats. In six games with the AHL club, the 23-year-old forward has recorded four goals, four assists, and eight points. With numbers like these, the Canadiens' off-season addition is making a big impact with the AHL club offensively.
Pastujov is continuing to impress during the early stages of the campaign, too. He is currently on a three-game point streak with Laval, where he has posted two goals and five points over that span.
With the way Pastujov is playing in the AHL, he could be a player to keep an eye on as the season rolls on. If he continues to impress, maybe it could be enough for the 2021 third-round pick to get his first chance in the NHL with the Habs if injuries occur. Time will tell what happens on that front, but the young forward is having a strong start to the season in the AHL.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy